Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country is willing to meet and negotiate with President Donald Trump, but only if the 2015 Iran deal comes back.

CBS Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan noted that Zarif was asked to meet with Trump in the Oval Office.

“To meet him for what?” Zarif asked. “For a photo opportunity, or to meet him for some substance?”

“We’re ready to talk, but talk in terms of something that is not going to be valid only for the next 1 1/2 years or 5 1/2 years. We need to talk about something that is permanent, that would last,” he continued. “We already have an agreement. … These were difficult negotiations. It wasn’t just a two-page document that we signed, so that we could do another two-page document.”

Brennan asked if he meant he wouldn’t negotiate with the Trump administration without it bringing back the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was negotiated by President Barack Obama’s administration in 2015. Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018.

“It’s not an old deal,” Zarif said. “It’s a deal that exists now. There is a negotiating room. There is a negotiating table.”

Zarif then said he wouldn’t meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo outside of the deal being re-implemented.

“And basically Secretary Pompeo is prevented by law from meeting me because they designated me,” Zarif said, referring to the fact the Trump administration has sanctioned him.

