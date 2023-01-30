Iranian Journalist Calls For Biden Meeting On Islamic Republic Policy After Assassination Attempt: ‘They Negotiate with the Same Murderers’

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad called for a meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday to address the U.S. policy on Iran following three men being charged in an assassination attempt against her.

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed the indictments against the three men on Friday. The three reportedly have ties to an “Eastern European criminal organization.” Garland did not reveal the victim’s identity, but described her as a “journalist, author and human rights activist, residing in Brooklyn, New York.” Fox News confirmed the victim was Masih Alinejad in their report on the charges.

Garland noted in his announcement that Alinejad is a vocal critic of human rights abuses committed by the Islamic Republic.

The journalist, who is currently staying in a safe house, appeared with Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC and said she feared there could be further attempts on her life.

“It’s very heartbreaking that my my country [where] I was born, Iran, the government of my own country [is] trying to kill me, but my adopted country the United States of America [is] trying to protect me,” she said.

Alinejad was previously targeted in a kidnapping conspiracy by Iranian intelligence operatives. The government denies any involvement.

Alinejad said she was “very thankful” to law enforcement, but she called for action from the Biden administration, accusing them of undermining any actions against attempts on her life by continuing maintaining a relationship.

“I want the Biden administration to lay out their policy towards the Islamic Republic because look, at the same time that they sanctioned the killers, the Islamic Republic, some of the cleric, Revolutionary Guards, but the next day, they negotiate with the same murderers,” she said.

Alinejad also pointed to the Islamic Republic as a pressing threat to Israel and Ukraine, further demanding the attention of the president.

“I want to meet President Biden [and] thank him for protecting me, but at the same time, I want to take his attention to protect democracy, to be tough on the Islamic Republic and call the [European Union] to designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization,” she said.

