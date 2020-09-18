Irin Carmon, Author of RBG Book: She Did Not Want Her Legacy to ‘Be Defined by Being Replaced by Donald Trump’

Irin Carmon co-authored the book Notorious RBG in 2015 on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and she called into CNN Friday night to talk about the news of Ginsburg’s death at 87.

Carmon talked personally about her personal relationship with Ginsburg, who officiated her wedding several years ago. “She’s somebody that drew people in even in her own reserved way, she was somebody that made you feel like you were part of her caring circle.”

She talked about Ginsburg’s friendship with the late Antonin Scalia and what a good but subtle sense of humor she had.

Carmon also took a moment to note that, per NPR, Ginsburg dictated a statement before she passed away saying “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.”

“And I think it’s of a piece of her great reverence of institutions that she did not want this president to replace her,” Carmon said. “She was a whole person, but at this point what is really on my mind is just thinking about how much she wanted her legacy to not be defined by being replaced by Donald Trump, and that is the great tragedy of this moment.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

