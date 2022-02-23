Irritated Ari Melber Declares, ‘This Case Is Stalling Out’ After Trump Investigators Abruptly Resign

MSNBC’s Ari Melber declared a case against former President Donald Trump’s company as potentially dead in the water on Wednesday following a bombshell report.

The New York Times reported two Manhattan prosecutors who have been leading a fraud investigation into the Trump Organization resigned abruptly on Wednesday.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg reportedly told investigators Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz that he had “doubts” about the case:

Mr. Pomerantz confirmed in a brief interview that he had resigned, but declined to elaborate. Mr. Dunne declined to comment. Without Mr. Bragg’s commitment to move forward, the prosecutors late last month postponed a plan to question at least one witness before the grand jury, one of the people said. They have not questioned any witnesses in front of the grand jury for more than a month, essentially pausing their investigation into whether Mr. Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms from banks.

The resignations of Dunne and Pomerantz came after the presentation of evidence to a grand jury in the case was already paused for a month.

Few details are available as to why Bragg reportedly has doubts about pursuing a case.

On The Beat, Melber was confounded as he broke the news to his audience. He framed the resignations of the prosecutors as evidence that anticipated charges against Trump might never come.

“The news tonight is the largest setback this case has ever seen for prosecuting Trump himself,” Melber said. “The two lead prosecutors are now out, abruptly resigning in a legal move that suggests this long-running case may end with a whimper, not a bang.”

Melber noted that “details are still emerging,” but added that signs “suggest bad news for legal experts who saw this as the case for indicting Trump, and good news for the former president.”

Melber noted that he had previously spoken to Bragg, in whom he had confidence regarding a case against Trump.

He then shared his dismay that the clock might run out on a prosecution.

“So if you’re thinking, ‘Wait a minute, Ari, I heard about it going the other way,'” he said. “Well, your memory is not wrong.”

Melber concluded, “The headline tonight is, this case is stalling out.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

