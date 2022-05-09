Monday’s White House press briefing got a bit testy after Press Secretary Jen Psaki took several questions from CNN’s M.J. Lee.

Over the span of nearly five minutes, Lee asked Psaki questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech about Ukraine, First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Kyiv, and a question about Covid-19 infections. After Psaki answered the last query, Lee asked a follow-up.

One unidentified reporter apparently did not appreciate the number of questions Psaki was taking from Lee. As she attempted to ask a fourth question, he interrupted her.

Lee began, “Would the White House be able to–”

“Jen, can we spread out the questions a little bit?” he said, before apparently speaking to Lee. “Can you yield to your colleagues please?”

Psaki replied, “I would be happy to, but I think it would be polite if you let M.J. finish her question.”

“Several,” he shot back, before seemingly addressing Lee again. “Can you yield to your colleagues, please?”

While reporters are generally mindful of their press corps colleagues, some one-on-one exchanges with the press secretary can run for several minutes, as Psaki’s exchange with Lee did. It is rare for reporters to interrupt other reporters in such a fashion.

However, such interruptions aren’t that rare. Last month EWTN reporter Owen Jensen obnoxiously interrupted several reporters as they attempted to ask Psaki questions. She left the briefing room without responding to his questions about abortion.

