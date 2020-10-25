Saturday Night Live mocked the presidential candidates’ ages in their Weekend Update segment, offering some stark illustrations of how old President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are, compared to their predecessors.

Colin Jost teed up the segment by mentioning that former President Barack Obama was back on the campaign trail supporting Biden.

“It was kind of jarring to see,” said Jost. “Obama’s presidency seemed so long ago.”

“It’s easy to forget he’s 15 years younger than either of the current candidates,” Jost continued.

Obama is currently 59 years old, Trump is 74, and Biden is 77.

“You know who else is younger than the current candidates? The guys we elected in the years 2000 and 1992,” Jost said as photos of former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were shown, who are both 74 years old.

“Is it just me or is that insane?” Jost asked, calling the election “the equivalent of a baseball team giving a four-year deal to Willie Mays now,” referring to the Baseball Hall-of-Famer who is currently 89 years old.

