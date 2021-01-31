Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) seemed to struggle when pressed on whether Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) should be politically punished in some form for her extensive history of repugnant statements.

Martha Raddatz interviewed Hutchinson on Sunday for ABC’s This Week, and part of the conversation addressed the public calls for Greene to be removed from Congress as more of her conspiracy theories, incendiary comments and racist remarks have come to light. Raddatz brought up Greene’s past comments about executions of top Democrats as she asked Hutchinson, “Is she fit to serve and should she be on the education committee?”

“The people of her district elected her, that should mean a lot,” Hutchinson said, sidestepping the core question in the process. “They elected her and she’s going to run for re-election and she’ll be accountable for what she said and her actions.”

“Given her history, is she fit to serve?” Raddatz asked again.

“I’m not going to answer that question as to whether she’s fit to serve because she believes in something that everybody else does not accept. I reject that,” Hutchinson responded. “She’s going to stand for re-election, I don’t think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint, a party standpoint, because they think something a little bit different…”

Raddatz continued to hone in on this by pointing out the complete lunacy of the beliefs that Greene subscribes, citing QAnon in particular:

You say you shouldn’t go after someone because they think of something ‘a little bit different.’ She believes in conspiracy theories that there are pedophiles running Washington. That’s not just ‘a little bit different.’

“I would not vote for her,” Hutchinson replied. He then added “I’m not going to get in the middle of” the House’s debate over what to do about Greene moving forward.

Watch above, via ABC.

