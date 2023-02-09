‘Is Twitter Supposed to Allow Unlimited Porn and Nazis?’ Tim Miller Goes OFF on Republicans for Threatening to Arrest Former Twitter Execs

MSNBC analyst Tim Miller blasted his former party on Thursday over hearings the House Oversight Committee held regarding moderation of political content on Twitter, asking if the GOP members really expected the social media platform to “allow unlimited porn and Nazis.”

Anchor Chris Jansing played a clip of several Republicans going off on the former Twitter executives who were at the hearing, including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) accusing them of having “silenced members of congress from communicating with their constituents” and silencing her “from communicating with the American people over a freaking joke,” Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) saying they “had too much power at Twitter, and they tried to play the role of God as they interfered with the natural right of the people to a free and fair election,” and, in perhaps the most noteworthy clip, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) saying they had “interfered” with the 2020 election “knowingly and willingly” and now it was “going to get worse because this is the investigation part — later comes the arrest part.”

Jansing asked Miller what the Republicans’ “long-term strategy” was with these kinds of questions, quoting Joe Scarborough’s comments from Morning Joe earlier in the day that this was “political microtargeting” with “only a slice of the Republican electorate” who cares about this.

Miller agreed it was microtargeting to “raise your profile within that world” of the segment of the audience who donates $5 to congressional campaigns, “the types of people that are watching conservative media and living in conservative media world.”

So this tactic might have “good short-term political gain for each of these individual politicians,” Miller continued, but the “problem is for the party is all the rest of us get to see this.”

“This looks preposterous, they’re going to arrest the Twitter officials?” Miller asked rhetorically. “For what? For trying to take down posts by white nationalists, a private company has the right to have whatever they want on their platform. Is Twitter supposed to allow unlimited porn and Nazis and everything on their platform? No reasonable person thinks this.”

This all was “making the party as whole look like they don’t care of the actual problems people are dealing with,” he concluded.

Watch above via MSNBC.

