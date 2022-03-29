‘Isn’t That Misogyny?’ Josh Hawley Accuses Democrats of Saying Clarence Thomas Is Responsible for Wife’s Behavior

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Democrats are showing a sexist double standard when it comes to Ginni Thomas. The senator suggested Democrats have said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is responsible for the behavior of his wife.

Ginnis Thomas texted former Trump administration chief-of-staff Mark Meadows 29 times after the 2020 election. The Washington Post reported last week Ginni Thomas sent Meadows messages urging former President Donald Trump to fight the results.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!” Ginni Thomas wrote to Meadows on Nov. 10, 2020. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Meadows wrote to Ginni Thomas two weeks later, saying, “This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

She also invoked a QAnon conspiracy theory relating to Trump and watermarked mail-in ballots.

Clarence Thomas has since been under scrutiny from some Democrats who have called for him to either recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases or be impeached.

On Hannity Tuesday, host Sean Hannity asked why President Joe Biden is not responsible for Hunter Biden’s alleged salacious behavior, and questioned Hawley regarding why Ginni Thomas is not free to discuss her opinions.

The Missouri Republican said,

I look forward to all the calls for Joe Biden’s resignation from all of these Democrats on exactly the same logic that you just outlined, Sean. So, if Hunter Biden ends up getting indicted, as looks increasingly likely, then I guess the president needs to resign for that. […] The idea that Ginni Thomas, his wife, is supposed to sign off on her texts and on her work with her husband, as if he’s in charge of her in some way, isn’t that misogyny? Isn’t that exactly what the Democrats are saying they are against?

Hawley concluded that there is a coordinated attack from Democrats to “smear” Clarence Thomas.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com