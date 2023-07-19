Israeli President Gets Thunderous Applause In Congress After Addressing Recent U.S. Criticisms Of His Country

Israeli President Isaac Herzog received multiple loud applauses as he began his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday and condemned any criticism of Israel that negates the state’s right to exist.

“Mr. Speaker. I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it,” Herzog began, receiving some laughter from inside the chamber.

Herzog appeared to be referring to Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) recently calling Israel a “racist state” – a remark she quickly clarified and apologized for.

“But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the state of Israel’s right to exist,” Herzog then said to thunderous applause as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) led the chamber in a lengthy standing ovation.

“Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination is not legitimate diplomacy. It is antisemitism. Vilifying and attacking Jews, whether in Israel, in the United States, or anywhere else in the world is anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism is a disgrace in every form. And I commend President Joe Biden for laying out the United States’ first-ever national strategy to combat anti-Semitism,” Herzog continued, again receiving a bipartisan standing ovation.

Herzog, who long led the left-leaning opposition party in Israel, also weighed in on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to pass a controversial judicial overhaul in the country – a move which has led to months of protest and domestic turmoil.

Herzog, whose speech preempted the evening news program in Israel, said his country “takes pride” in democratic traditions and “strong Supreme Court and independent judiciary” – a line which also received loud applause from members of Congress.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

