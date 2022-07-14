‘It Baffles Me’: Stephanie Ruhle Calls ‘Inspiring’ Elon Musk a ‘Bully’ Who Wastes Time ‘Punching Down’ on Others

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle called Elon Musk as a “bully” who wastes time “punching down” on others following a viral Twitter exchange between the pair Wednesday.

On Wednesday’s The 11th Hour, she called for the Tesla CEO to behave in a manner she said was more appropriate, given his influence and wealth.

Ruhle did not specifically address a tweet from Musk in which he ripped her network for lacking “decency,” but she did say he is wasting time he could better use changing the world.

“The last thing before we go tonight, Elon Musk’s missed opportunity. Every night this show tries to help people get better and smarter, to be kind and to use this space as a force for good,” she said. “Our hope is that others, especially those with huge influence, will do the same.”

She mentioned he posted a tweet connecting Hunter Biden to “hookers and cocaine.” She added:

I got to thinking, with so much influence, why wouldn’t this person rise up and be a force for good? He has millions of followers and young people worship him. Including my own teenage sons. Last year he shared with the world that he has Asperger’s. It was vulnerable and it was inspiring. Which is why it baffles me that a man literally on top of the world would ever waste his time punching down.

Ruhle noted Musk the world’s wealthiest person, and asked:

Why not spend the earned influence and capital he has to lift people up. Rather than to behave like a bully. He is an unconventional guy, and there are tons of good reasons to break tradition and change the game. But I see absolutely no reason to give up on common decency. If anyone can do this, if anyone can actually unite us to do good, it might actually be Elon Musk.

Wednesday, Musk shared a meme which poked fun at Hunter Biden’s past drug use and alleged trysts with prostitutes. Ruhle commented, and Musk insulted MSNBC.

Imagine the positive impact you could have on the world if you used the extraordinary amount of influence and power you have to spread decency, kindness and positivity? — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 13, 2022 Imagine if MSNBC did that — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Musk is currently being sued by Twitter after he announced he was pulling out of a deal to buy the platform.

