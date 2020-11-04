As of Wednesday afternoon, the presidential race has not yet been called. CNN was first to call Wisconsin for Joe Biden on Wednesday, followed by the AP.

Jake Tapper called this a “big deal” for Biden.

“As John [King] said, anything could happen, but it does not look good for Trump right now, because right now the votes are still coming in. But it does look good for Biden,” he said.

Dana Bash called it a “giant brick that Joe Biden is putting back in that blue wall that Donald Trump completely busted four years ago.”

“We know how worried the Trump campaign is about Wisconsin,” she added, talking about the prospect of a recount.

You can watch above, via CNN.

