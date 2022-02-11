‘It Doesn’t Take Much to Slit the Throat of a Russian Soldier’: Fox News Reporter Predicts ‘Brutal’ Slog If Russia Invades Ukraine

Fox News’ national security correspondent predicted Russia would be in for a “brutal” occupation of Ukraine in the event Russia invades the country.

Jennifer Griffin stated that the Russian military might “get drained” in a prolonged occupation, just as it did in Afghanistan after invading and occupying that country for a decade.

On Friday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Russia is considering a false flag operation as pretext to invade.

Appearing on The Story, Martha MacCallum asked Griffin how Ukraine’s military “stacks up” against that of Russia’s, and about Vladimir Putin’s understanding of what could happen among the Ukrainian populace after an invasion.

“The Ukraine military is a very different military than it was in 2014 when he waltzed into Crimea and took that, caught the world by surprise, faced very little resistance,” Griffin replied. “The military now in Ukraine has been armed for the last decade with small arms as well as with anti-tank missiles – the javelin missiles…You can’t underestimate the will to fight. And that is the unknown when you invade a country like Ukraine.”

Griffin explained that Putin’s occupations of Crimea and the Donbas regions of Ukraine have likely alienated any everyday Ukrainians who might be inclined to remain neutral:

They are not neutral anymore. And they are anti-Moscow, anti-Russia, and maybe what they lack in terms of weapons, they don’t lack in terms of a will to fight. And it doesn’t take much to slit the throat of a Russia soldier. And that is what you’re going to see. You’re going to see a brutal conflict ensue. Those are the intelligence estimates that we’ve been hearing about from the U.S. officials, and this is not a cakewalk. And Putin may have a stronger military, may be able to dominate Ukraine in the first two weeks, but it’s occupying a country like Ukraine – that is where empires get drained.

Griffin then reported that she had just been told that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin authorized 3,000 additional members of the 82nd Airborne Division to join the 1,700 U.S. soldiers who are already on their way to Poland.



