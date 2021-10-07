MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle reacted on Thursday to the school shooting in Arlington, Texas Wednesday, and lamented gun violence this past year.

Four people were wounded in the shooting, which reportedly happened after a fight between two students. An 18-year-old has since been arrested and remains behind bars, facing three counts of aggravated assault.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen it over and over. Arlington, Texas, is just the latest community dealing with a mass shooting,” said Ruhle. “According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 22 mass murder incidents in 2021 alone. Mass murder incident defined as a gun incident that leaves more than four people killed.”

She continued:

Before Arlington, it was Collierville, Tennessee. A gunman opened fire at a Kroger grocery store, injuring 14 people. In San Jose, Calif., where eight were killed at a rail yard while they were just trying to do their jobs. In Indianapolis in April. In the small town of Rock Hill, South Carolina. In Orange, Calif., in March, where the youngest victim was just 9 years old. At a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a shooting that left 10 people dead. In Atlanta. And in Evanston, Illinois, where at least five, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting spree that took place in January. This is just a small piece of the gun violence we’ve seen plague this country over the last year alone. Shootings in schools, grocery stores and all around communities have become somewhat normal. A normal news story for us to cover. But each one is just as horrific as the one before. It is not normal and we cannot let it be.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com