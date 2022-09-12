Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) reacted to reporting from Maggie Haberman describing how former President Donald Trump said he would not leave the White House after losing the 2020 election.

CNN received a preview of the New York Times reporter’s forthcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

“I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide, Haberman writes. The book notes Trump told another staffer, “We’re never leaving. How can you leave when you won an election?”

CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed Cheney on Monday morning and asked for her reaction.

“Sometimes people will say, ‘Well, you know, what happened wasn’t that big a deal because if Mike Pence had rejected a slate of electors the Supreme Court would have sorted it out,'” Cheney responded, referring to Trump’s demand that Pence reject the election results as presiding officer over election certification.

“There are a lot of ways people sort of say this wasn’t as dangerous as it really was,” she continued. “And when you hear something like that, I think you have to recognize that we were in no man’s land and territory we’ve never been in before as a nation.”

Cheney went on to state that even if the Supreme Court ruled against Trump in such a scenario, the court would have no way to enforce its ruling.

“You have to ask yourself, but who would have enforced the rulings of the court? And if you have a president who’s refusing to leave the White House or who’s saying he refuses to leave the White House, then anyone who sort of stands aside and says someone else will handle it, is themselves putting the nation at risk,” she said.

“And I think that’s not surprising that those are the sentiments that he reportedly expressed,” Cheney concluded. “I think, again, it just affirms the reality of the danger.”

Watch above via CNN.

