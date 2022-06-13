‘It Looks Bad’: CNN’s Alice Stewart Breaks Down Trump Siding With Team ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot’ Over ‘Team Normal’

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart drew laughs from her colleagues as she broke down the implications of former President Donald Trump rejecting those who tried to tell him he lost the 2020 election.

Stewart joined Don Lemon, Dana Bash, and Elliot Williams on Monday night to discuss the January 6 Committee’s hearing about Trump’s perpetuation of the Big Lie, even as people like Bill Stepien and Bill Barr dismissed his claims. Asked for her thoughts on how the hearing played out, Stewart summarized “It looks bad. For years we’ve heard people say that Donald Trump is deranged or detached from reality from Democrats. Now, today, we’re hearing it from, as you’ve said, members of his inner circle.”

From there, Stewart remarked on how Stepien and Barr consisted of “Team Normal” among Trump’s advisers, even as Rudy Giuliani was allegedly drunk on election night in 2020, when he told Trump he should declare victory before millions of votes had been counted.

“Yet [Trump] chooses to go with Team Whiskey Tango Foxtrot with Rudy Giuliani, who is inebriated. That does go to show that he certainly has some detachment from reality,” Stewart said. “This is a problem for a lot of reasons, because, these are people that wanted him to win, clearly wanted him to win…Rudy Giuliani has had more than 60 times to produce the Kraken in a court of law to show the election was fraudulent. He has come up with nothing.”

Bash laughed at Stewart’s remarks since “whiskey tango foxtrot” happens to be a euphemism for “WTF.” Lemon picked up on that as he wound up laughing too after the realization.

Watch above, via CNN.

