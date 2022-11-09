‘It Should’ve Been a Blue Tsunami’: Joy Behar Drags Democrats for Lousy Messaging Before Midterms

The View co-host Joy Behar blasted Democrats for lousy messaging before the midterms – despite her party performing better than many expected on Tuesday night.

Republicans lost key races including Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, Don Bolduc in the New Hampshire Senate race and Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race. Additionally, in the Arizona Senate race, Republican Blake Masters has been trailing incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). In Georgia, the Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) appears headed for a runoff.

“I feel good about it. I feel cautiously optimistic because I think we did very nicely considering the predictions from the red wave,” said Behar on Wednesday’s show. “What was it? Red wave and the red haze?”

“Tsunami,” interjected co-host Sara Haines.

“I think that the Democrats should learn from this because with the heinous condition of the republican party at the time moment, we should have had a blue tsunami. It should have been a blue tsunami,” said Behar. “And I think it’s the messenger. There’ is no good messaging going on the Democratic side. Remember when you had James Carville saying, “it’s the economy, stupid.” Well, you need somebody like that. It’s the democracy, stupid. It’s abortion rights, stupid. It’s voting rights, stupid. And sell it. Go out there and sell it!”

