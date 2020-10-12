Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), speaking at Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, got quite vocal recalling the chaos from Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

In his opening statement on Monday, Kennedy offered praise to Barrett before moving on in order to discuss “the roll of the federal judiciary in American life.” This led Kennedy going on a loud digression where he railed at how the Kavanaugh hearings were thrown off the tracks in 2018 when the SCOTUS justice was accused of sexual assault during his confirmation.

Look, judge. I’m not naive. I understand this thing can turn sour really fast. We all watched the hearings for Justice Kavanaugh. It was a freak show! It looked like the cantina bar scene out of Star Wars.

Ever since Barrett was nominated to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her conservative backers have often predicted that her confirmation process would see a repeat of how Democrats conducted themselves in the Kavanaugh saga. Kennedy seemed to entertain that possibility as he warned Barrett of Democrats who may try to scrutinize her for her Christian values.

“I know it must hurt for someone of deep Christian faith like yourself to be called a religious bigot, and to have it implied that because you are a devout Christian that you are somehow unfit for public service,” Kennedy said. “Before its over with, they may call you Rosemary’s baby for all I know. I hope not.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

