‘It Was Terrifying’: Texas Rabbi Describes Being Taken Hostage at Synagogue, Throwing Chair at the Gunman to Escape

A rabbi at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue described how he and his fellow congregants were able to escape the gunman who took them hostage over the weekend when he threw a chair at the man before running for the door.

Charlie Cytron-Walker was among the four people who were taken captive on Saturday by Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen who demanded the release of convicted terrorist icon Aafia Siddiqui. All four of Akram’s hostages got out of the synagogue unharmed, and Akram died over the course of his standoff with the hostage rescue team in Colleyville, TX.

Cytron-Walker spoke to CBS about his ordeal on Monday, recalling how he took Akram into the synagogue because he thought Akram was in need of shelter. He spoke of how he listened to Akram and made him tea before Akram pulled out his gun in the middle of the day’s prayers.

“It was terrifying, it was overwhelming, and we’re still processing,” Cytron-Walker said. “It’s been a lot.”

As the interview continued, Cytron-Walker noted that the synagogue has undergone training on how to respond in these types of situations. He said there was a point in Akram’s standoff with the police where “he wasn’t in a good position,” so Cytron-Walker turned to his fellow hostages and took a chance to escape.

I made sure that the two gentlemen who were still with me, that they were ready to go, the exit wasn’t too far away. I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman and I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired.

Cytron-Walker credited the training for his ability to maintain a calm state of mind during the crisis.

