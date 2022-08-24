‘It’s a Big Concern’: Jesse Watters Declares He’s Worried After GOP Loses House Seat in Election Focused on Abortion Rights

The co-hosts of Fox News’s top-rated program, The Five, discussed the results of Tuesday’s New York elections and Jesse Watters noted that one outcome, in particular, has him very “concerned.”

The conversation began with co-host Dana Perino celebrating the primary loss of a Squad member and an overall bad night for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“I also think it’s interesting that Mondaire Jones lost because that’s a member of the Squad. And now there’s their down one and you know who’s probably celebrating today? Abigail Spanberger,” Perino began, arguing that centrist Democrats must be feeling pretty good.

“You know, when you talk about the Squad, the progressives, and I’ll go to you on this, Harold, the progressives did not have a great night, whether it was the AOC-backed candidate Biaggi,” jumped in Judge Jeanine Pirro further explaining the progressive’s losses.

“The AOC-backed candidates did not do well, and Max Rose won against a progressive as well. What does that tell us? Looking at the midterms,” Pirro asked co-host Harold Ford.

Ford answered, saying he thought the big race from Tuesday night was “the bellwether” special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District “where Democrat Pat Ryan beat a very popular, I believe you told me a fellow named Marc Molinaro in a two-point race and abortion and freedom, right? Freedom of women and women’s choice played a huge role in that race.”

“So again, we talked about polls the other day on the show. No poll right now is is decisive or conclusive. It’s instructive. But I’ll tell you this, these are actual numbers with actual voters, voting Democrats should be pleased with last night and the country should, too, because if Democrats get back to the middle, we have a fighting chance, not only as a party, but I think as a country to get things done. And in two Democrats won a key, key district here in New York,” Ford concluded.

“You know, Jesse, they talk about the decision, the Dobbs decision, you know, not really affecting that many people. But I think that the one race that Harold just referenced, and that’s the Marc Molinaro, a narrow race and Pat Ryan race that was pretty much all on abortion. And Molinaro was a very popular guy. Should the Republicans be concerned about this now?” Asked Pirro, turning to co-host Jesse Watters.

“I am concerned about it. So they should be concerned about it. Yeah, I’m a little concerned about it. I am concerned,” he added as the co-hosts laughed. “I mean, it’s a big concern. All right. I’m not going to lie.”

Watters then quickly moved on from abortion and electoral politics in New York and jabbed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) who won his Tuesday primary over his looks.

“So tell me, is this the best we have, this crop of candidates? You look at someone like Nadler, who looks like a hobbit,” Watter said.

“He’s representing the richest district in the entire country. But is that the best we can do? One. That’s what I’m saying. Like no one else wants to run for Congress on the Upper East Side or the Upper West Side. I live on the Upper East Side. I see beautiful people walking around tall, healthy, all of their hair. They’re quick with wit, and they know what they’re talking about,” continued Watters.

“The guy looks like he’s not going to make it to the next session. He’s the best we can do?” concluded Watters of the 75-year-old chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

