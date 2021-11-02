‘It’s a Bloodbath’: Larry Sabato Delivers the Bleak Outlook for Democrats on MSNBC

Larry Sabato with the UVA Center of Politics appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night to analyze the incoming election results, and while he would not call it a blowout for Republicans over Democrats, the word “bloodbath” made a handy substitute.

After anchor Rachel Maddow asked him for “the story” on the Virginia gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, Sabato laid it out there pretty plainly.

“The story is — I’m not going to call it a blowout because we don’t have the final numbers. But I will tell you somebody high up in McAuliffe’s camp, who was there with McAuliffe put it this way to me about an hour ago. ‘It’s a bloodbath,'” said Sabato with a somewhat shellshocked delivery. ”

“So far, everything we’ve seen pretty much falls along that line,” he said. “And while we don’t have complete figures, anything close to complete figures for the House of Delegates, you can guess based on what I’ve just said.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com