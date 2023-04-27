‘It’s a Bloodbath’: Megyn Kelly Notes Fox News ‘Lost HALF Their Audience’ After Firing Tucker Carlson

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly suggested that the network lost half of its audience after firing Tucker Carlson and described the ratings situation at Fox News as a “bloodbath.”

Brian Stelter, the former media correspondent for CNN, pointed out on Thursday that Fox News’ 8pm ratings dropped from 2.65 million on Friday – Carlson’s final show – to 2.59 million on Monday, 1.70 million on Tuesday, and 1.33 million on Wednesday.

Fox News viewership at 8pm ET:

Tucker's finale: 2.65 million

Monday: 2.59 million

Tuesday: 1.70 million

Wednesday: 1.33 million — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 27, 2023

Kelly reacted by noting that the drop in viewers had been even more severe when compared to Carlson’s final Monday and Tuesday shows.

“You can’t compare Tucker’s Fri night ratings to this week’s Mon/Tue. (Fridays in prime are where ratings go to die.) Compare his last Mon/Tue to this week’s Mon/Tue,” she wrote. “It’s a bloodbath: they lost HALF their audience.”

You can’t compare Tucker’s Fri night ratings to this week’s Mon/Tue. (Fridays in prime are where ratings go to die.) Compare his last Mon/Tue to this week’s Mon/Tue. It’s a bloodbath: they lost HALF their audience. https://t.co/bH1g6epeC0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 27, 2023

Carlson received 3.174 million total viewers, with 445,000 in the 25-54 demo, during his Monday, April 17 show. On Tuesday, April 18, Tucker Carlson Tonight received 3.223 million total viewers and 481,000 in the demo – nearly twice as many viewers as Fox News’ April 25, 8pm replacement show hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

Kelly, who left Fox News in 2017, called the network’s decision to part ways with Carlson on Monday a “terrible move” and a “massive error.”

“I think this is a massive misjudgment of what their audience wants,” she said at the time.

Carlson released a video on Wednesday at 8pm which took veiled shots at Fox News and cable television in general. His post was seen by more than 67 million social media users and received more than 837,000 likes.

