‘It’s a Bunch Of Bull****!’ CNN Gets Earful From Trump Supporters ‘Unfazed’ By Indictment at GA Convention

CNN correspondent Isabel Rosales took a camera to the Georgia Republican party’s convention in Columbus and spoke to supporters of Donald Trump, who made his first post-indictment public appearance there Saturday, finding the fans “unfazed” by the charges against him.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta introduced the segment on Sunday’s CNN Newsroom by noting that Trump called the indictment a “joke” and special counsel Jack Smith “deranged” during his speech on Saturday evening.

“Trump fans outside Saturday’s convention seemed equally unshaken by the indictment,” said Acosta as he brough Rosales in to cover the story.

“Well, it may come as no surprise that the Trump supporters that I spoke with really don’t think too highly of special counsel Jack Smith or this investigation,” Rosales said. “And if anything, they’re actually doubling down on their support for former President Donald Trump. They see this indictment as further proof of every level of government and the press, is the way that they see it, are going unfairly after Trump.”

The report began with some footage of Trump’s speech, then a clip of special counsel Smith saying we “have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone,” and she outlined that most of the 37 counts involve violations of the Espionage Act before going to the street interviews outside the convention. Rosales described the supporters as “unfazed” by the indictment, which was somewhat of an understatement.

“Does that matter to me? Not at all,” said one woman.

I think it’s a bunch of bull***,” said a man in a Trump hat who had a Confederate flag patch on his biker’s vest. “Trump ain’t done nothing wrong. Only thing Trump done is saved this country.”

The supporters said they have not and will not read the indictment, suggested that audio of a Trump meeting could have been “altered,” and, Rosales said, “could not point to any piece of evidence that would cause their support to waiver.”

GOP supporters like Sen. Lindsey Graham were also aggressively defending Trump on Sunday. But former Trump attorney general Bill Barr called the indictment “very, very damning,” and told Fox News that if “even half” of the charges are true, Trump is “toast.”

In response, Trump referred to Barr as a “gutless pig” and “unpatriotic.”

