‘It’s a Nightmare’: Jeanine Pirro Claims Schools Must ‘Hire Teachers Who Speak 10 Languages’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro complained on Thursday’s airing of The Five that schools have to “hire teachers who speak 10 languages” due to the influx of migrants coming across the southern border.

The panel blasted New York City Mayor Eric Adams for demanding billions in state and federal aid due to the ongoing migrant crisis. Adams blamed the United States’ broken immigration system which he claims will cost the city $12 billion in order to care for the thousands of new migrants.

Pirro criticized Democrats and Adams for not supporting the immigration policies under Donald Trump, such as building a wall and the Remain in Mexico policy.

“They want to cancel everything that Donald Trump did,” Pirro told the panel. “They didn’t want Remain in Mexico. They didn’t want to build the wall. They didn’t want to do anything. And then they have the consequences.”

She then claimed that teachers need to learn ten different languages due to a more diverse student body.

“Now, we’ve got schools starting in a couple of weeks,” Pirro added. “Do you know how many local schools have got to hire teachers who speak 10 different languages that they don’t even know in order to get started? No one’s even talking about that. I mean, it is it’s a nightmare!”

