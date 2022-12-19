‘It’s a Tinder Box’: Fox News’s Martha MacCallum Warns Democrats and DOJ That Indicting Trump ‘Could Fire Up His Supporters’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum joined America Reports to react to the news the House Jan. 6 Committee voted to refer multiple criminal charges for former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on Monday.

MacCallum commented earlier in the program that the “gloves are officially off” after the vote and noted the unprecedented nature of the move, which has never happened before in U.S. history.

“Bennie Thompson appears to think that the Justice Department will charge President Trump. He has said so. There are many other people, Martha, I would think that would believe that for a Democratic-run Department of Justice to prevent a former Republican president from trying to run for a second term would really be political dynamite and something that President Trump could exploit,” noted anchor John Roberts.

“All the while he is running for president again. I’m on his Truth Social. He hasn’t talked about this just yet. But just speak to that real quick before we leave you. A Democratic White House, preventing a former Republican president from running for office,” Roberts added, looking for MacCallum to weigh in on the impact of the referrals.

“I mean, think about the quote about the Hunter Biden investigation, right, where there’s an FBI agent who says, ‘Oh, we don’t want to get involved in another election,’” replied MacCallum, adding:

Right. So you’ve got these conversations happening in spades all across the backdrop of this. But I think you touched on something important there, John, which is that it also could have the opposite impact for the former president, and that is to fire up his supporters, which are in the range of 35, 37, 36% somewhere, depending on which poll you look at of Republican voters out there. And that could have the absolute opposite effect of what the DOJ or Bennie Thompson would like to see here.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

