‘It’s a Travesty’: NBC Announcer SHREDS Shockingly Low Halfpipe Score, Says Judges ‘Grenade’d All of Their Credibility’

NBC’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics went off the rails when one of the announcers accused the judges in the men’s halfpipe of having “grenade’d” their credibility.

Scotty James of Australia hit the pipe for an impressive run, scoring a 92.50.

James was followed by Ayumu Hirano of Japan, who stuck a triple cork, but only received a 91.75.

The NBC broadcasters announcing the event were not impressed with how the event was scored. Todd Richards offered some of the most critical commentary heard in perhaps any Olympics.

“Back in the men’s halfpipe final. Scotty James is leading Ayumu Hirano,” one announcer noted. “Todd, you’ve been in the business competing more than 30 years. Explain how that just happened.”

Richards went off:

As far as I’m concerned, the judges just grenade’d all of their credibility. That run, I’ve been doing this for so long. So long. I know what a good run looks like. I know the ingredients of a winning run. I know when I see the best run that’s ever been done in the halfpipe. Try to tell me where you’re deducting, from this run? It’s unbelievable that this is even happening. It’s a travesty, to be completely honest with you. I am irate right now.

The New York Times reported Hirano ended up taking gold:

Ayumu Hirano of Japan lands another epic run with a triple cork, daring the judges to keep him behind Scotty James. This time, they give him a 96, the highest score of the day — and the gold medal. He had won silver the last two Olympics, but now has his gold. James took silver, and Jan Scherrer of Switzerland won the bronze.

Shaun White was briefly in contention, but he did not medal.

Afterward, Richards doubled down on Twitter, writing, “WTF you judges jut grenade’d all credibility.”

WTF you judges just grenade’d all credibility. — toddrichards (@btoddrichards) February 11, 2022

