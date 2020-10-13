Meghan McCain is still on maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter two weeks ago, but her mom, Cindy McCain, took her place on Tuesday for the latest discussions on The View.

The widow of Senator John McCain joined the panel’s conversations as they reacted to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Florida — the first since his recovery from the coronavirus event that swept through the White House. Joy Behar bashed Trump for endangering his supporters with a possible new super-spreader event. After that, Sara Haines emphasized that “masks save lives” while reacting to Trump supporters refusing to obey public safety guidelines.

When McCain was asked for her take, she said “to me, it’s a simple discussion. It’s all about arrogance and ego.”

This is not presidential. This has everything to do with a personal agenda, and that’s why we need a change. That’s exactly why we need Joe Biden in the White House to stop this and act with character and dignity and leadership and empathy more importantly. We’ve lost over 200,000 people in this country to Covid, and still, he does things like this in Florida. It’s outrageous.

Sunny Hostin picked things up from there by pronouncing the rally “Covidpalooza,” and reminding viewers only a handful of people can expect the kind of medical treatments Trump received. Whoopi Goldberg concluded by noting “Herman Cain is dead” from Covid after attending a Trump rally, and she called on Trump rallygoers to “talk to your neighbors” and ask about those who’ve died from the pandemic.

Watch above, via ABC.

