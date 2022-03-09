‘It’s an Embarrassment’: CNN Doc Torches DeSantis’ ‘Disgraceful’ Surgeon General Who Says Healthy Kids Shouldn’t Be Vaccinated

CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner called Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo “disgraceful,” after the latter recommend against Covid vaccines for children.

Ladapo has flirted with controversy since the pandemic began.

He called masks a “distraction” in an op-ed he wrote for the Wall Street Journal in 2020. Ladapo has also questioned the efficacy of vaccines.

On Tuesday, Ladapo, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in September, stated he does not believe vaccines for health children are necessary.

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” Ladapo said. “We’re kind of scraping at the bottom of the barrel, particularly with healthy kids, in terms of actually being able to quantify with any accuracy and any confidence the even potential of benefit.”

Reiner joined The Lead on Wednesday, where he unleashed on Ladapo while talking with Jake Tapper.

“So, Florida’s Department of Health released new guidelines Tuesday that said healthy children in Florida, age five to 17, do not need to get vaccinated,” Tapper said. “That’s obviously not what the CDC says.”

The host asked Reiner for his reaction.

“Florida has a disgraceful surgeon general,” Reiner said. “I think what has become abundantly clear is children do get this virus. Most children, thankfully, will do fine with it, but the CDC says we’ve lost about 1,400 kids to coronavirus, and thousands and thousands of children have been hospitalized.”

Reiner said that vaccinations could have prevented pediatric hospitalizations and deaths for many of those kids.

“Even though there’s some data that suggests children between five and 11 have had a bit less of a benefit in terms of preventing infection with this vaccine, the vaccine remains very, very effective at preventing those children from serious illness,” Reiner added. “Every child in this country should be vaccinated for coronavirus.”

“The surgeon general of Florida, he’s been anti-mask, he’s been anti-vaxx,” Reiner concluded. “It’s an embarrassment.”

