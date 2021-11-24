Ahmaud Arbery’s parents delivered some brief, emotional comments Wednesday after their son’s killers were found guilty.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan were all found guilty on multiple counts of murder. The McMichaels chased down Arbery when they spotted him jogging in Georgia in February 2020 before Travis McMichael fatally shot him.

“It’s been a long fight,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said, as she thanked everyone who demanded justice for her son’s murder.

“It’s been a hard fight, but God is good.”

“I never say this day back in 2020,” she said. “I never thought this day would come. But God is good.”

“Thank you for those who marched, those who prayed,” Cooper-Jones continued.

She concluded by saying her son “will now rest in peace.”

Minutes later, Marcus Arbery similarly thanked everyone who supported their fight and said, “I want to give all glory to God, because that’s who made all this possible.”

“God put us all together to make this happen!”

He told the crowd of supporters that “we conquered that lynch mob” and said, “Let’s keep fighting. Let’s keep doing and making this place a better place for all human beings. All human beings!”

“Love everybody! All human beings need to be treated equally,” Arbery said. “Today is a good day.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

