‘It’s Disgusting’ Ex-Jan 6th Committee Member Adam Kinzinger Calls Out ‘Grifter’ Tucker Carlson’s ‘Straw Man’ Coverage

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger blasted Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a “grifter” and called out his “straw man” coverage of the January 6th attack.

On Monday, Carlson aired a stunning whitewash of the Capitol riots from over two years ago based on exclusive access he and his team were given to security footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The political narrative that it unleashed was immediate. For example, Former President Donald Trump called for ALL January 6th detainees to be released, based on a television segment that is entirely at odds with hundreds of hours of footage of violence by Trump supporters against Capitol Police.

“It’s disgusting,” Kinzinger opened. “The sad thing is you’re going to have people that have only gotten their news on Fox News that are never going to have the opportunity to hear the truth.”

“What Tucker Carlson does — and he’s done this the entire time he’s been as a grifter TV show host because he knows better than this, by the way — he takes a cut scene and creates a straw man,” he continued, referencing a bit of sophistry Carlson is known for. He then explained the manner in which Kinzinger saw Carlson willfully misled Fox News viewers.

Kinzinger then called out Carlson’s defense of Senator Josh Hawley running for safety, noting that other senators were also trying to flee rioters but only “because there was violence that day.”

Watch above via CNN.

