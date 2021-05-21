‘It’s Like a Charlottesville Every Day’: ADL CEO Says He Feels Scared, Alarmed by Rise in Anti-Semitic Attacks

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt appeared on MSNBC Friday to talk about the alarming rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the past few days.

There have been multiple such attacks reported this week, particularly in Los Angeles and New York.

Greenblatt told Nicolle Wallace that amid the Middle East violence in the last few weeks, the ADL has seen an alarming “surge in anti-Semitic attacks here in the United States.”

“The people committing these crimes need to be brought to justice,” he said.

Wallace brought up CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga confronting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for an anti-Semitic remark and asked how people can “fight all of that hate.”

Greenblatt brought up online extremism and said social media companies should “pull down these unhinged memes” and “push back on these crazed conspiracy theories.” He brought up the disturbing number of tweets that individuals posted with a message to the effect of “Hitler was right for slaughtering the Jews.”

Wallace asked him if he personally feels scared, and Greenblatt responded that he does:

“I do feel scared, and I’ve heard from Jewish people all over the country in the past week who are alarmed,” he said.

Greenblatt even told Wallace “it’s like a Charlottesville every day” as he mentioned some of the specific attacks.

He pointed to both “right-wing extremists” like those who stormed the Capitol and “the radical left, who make these unhinged claims about the Jewish people or the Jewish state” to say the Jewish community is “feeling pressure from both sides.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]