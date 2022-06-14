‘It’s Like These People Dropped Acid in an Outback Parking Lot’: Senator Kennedy Steals Joke from Six-Year-Old Tweet

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Hannity and took President Joe Biden to task in his typical, colorful fashion – albeit with an assist.

“Dog the Bounty Hunter couldn’t find most of my Democratic colleagues when you want to talk about President Biden’s administration and his failures,” Kennedy told Sean Hannity.

The senator went on to reference the Andy Griffith Show.

“At this juncture, I can tell you most Americans look at this administration – how can I put this? They think Andy has left town and Barney is in charge, or maybe Otis,” Kennedy said referring to Mayberry’s town drunk.

Kennedy later said Biden has appointed “whackjobs” to important posts in the administration.

“President Biden has appointed whackjobs,” he said. “I mean, it’s like these people dropped acid in an Outback parking lot. You can’t reason with them. They are just so woke, so woke.”

While the “acid” remark is descriptive, it’s not a Kennedy original. Rather, a strikingly similar joke appeared in a 2016 tweet from an account belonging to Jennie Stencel, who used the hashtag #WorstFirstDate:

He dropped acid in the bathroom and was arrested in the parking lot of Outback for indecent exposure #WorstFirstDate — Jennie Stencel (@JennieStencel) July 27, 2016

“He dropped acid in the bathroom and was arrested in the parking lot of Outback for indecent exposure,” it said.

The tweet was featured in a listicle of “hilarious dating fails” on Women.com in 2017.

