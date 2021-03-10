Fox News’ Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki got into an uneasy briefing room skirmish after the reporter questioned why schools have not entirely reopened while migrant child facilities have.

The clash happened after Doocy grilled Psaki on the recent increase of people attempting to cross the U.S. border illegally, questioning if President Joe Biden has “a messaging problem.”

“We’re working to fix the mess of the last couple of years. It’s going to take some time,” Psaki said. “This is clearly a priority for the president. We are looking at a range of options, which include the opening of additional facilities. It includes steps we can take to expedite the processing. It includes application and implementation of CDC guidelines that just came that allow for more children to be housed safely in those communities.”

Doocy then questioned why all schools are not entirely open if the Biden administration feels comfortable opening migrant child facilities based on these guidelines.

Psaki pushed back, asking if there are any schools that have failed to follow CDC guidelines regarding the mitigation of the virus, prompting Doocy to question if any schools are at full capacity with in-person learning.

Psaki then clarified that the CDC has provided eight mitigation steps that schools can take to reopen safely — adding that a number of schools have opened using those steps.

“But since they are not all back, from an administration position, or from your perspective, have the border patrol unions and the HHS unions been easier to work with than the teacher’s unions?” Doocy asked.

Psaki claimed Doocy was “mixing different circumstances,” but Doocy pushed back, noting they both involve “children all in tight quarters.”

Psaki laughed at the comparison, prompting Doocy to exclaim, “It’s not funny.”

The press secretary repeated the CDC mitigation steps to reopen schools, noting that the reopening of schools involves different circumstances than migrant facilities.

