‘It’s Not Funny’: Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Those Dismissive of Fauci’s Call for Vaccination, Recalls Getting Over ‘Tough-A**’ Covid

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg went on a rant on Wednesday’s show over those outraged over White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci calling on people to get vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19.

“Everybody should be vaccinated and boosted with flu and with Covid,” said Fauci on Tuesday in his last White House press briefing ahead of his scheduled retirement from public service.

“For Thanksgiving or for Christmas or for any other holiday as we get into the winter it makes sense that you might want to get a test that day before you come into a place in which you might be infected,” he added.

“When I see people in this country because of the divisiveness in our country of not getting vaccinated … it pains me because I don’t want to see anybody get infected,” he said.

“Whether you’re a far-right Republican or a far-left Democrat, doesn’t make any difference to me,” added Fauci.

Right-wingers expressed outrage over Fauci’s appeal that also recommended getting tested before being with others for Thanksgiving.

“Dr. Fauci says you should get a Covid test before you have Thanksgiving dinner with your family. I don’t think I’ve ever hated anyone more in American politics than Fauci. Not even a close second, honestly,” tweeted Outkick founder Clay Travis.

Travis also tweeted, “Fauci says you should feel great when you wear a mask and you look terrific. I hate this dude. He should be in prison.”

In response to Fauci’s recommendation to get a Covid test prior to gathering with people for Thanksgiving, Cruz retweeted Travis’ video and added a meme that had a picture of a turkey and a caption below it that read “Come and take it.”

After playing soundbites of Fauci’s remarks, Goldberg did not hold back in response to the backlash.

“A lot of conservatives who posted about how much they hate Dr. Fauci that they rather get Covid than ever test again,” she ranted. “Let me explain something to you as somebody who’s just come off it again and not a nice, light, because, you know, I came off a tough-ass Covid, okay? You don’t want to get this. It’s not funny. You don’t want this. This will kill you. What’s the matter with you people!”

