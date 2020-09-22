‘It’s Not Just Hypocrisy, It’s Nihilism’: Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah Blast the GOP’s ‘Bad-Faith Reversal’ on SCOTUS Pick

Late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah blasted GOP senators for hypocritically trying to push through President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick — with Meyers calling the move “nihilism.”

Meyers pointed to the hypocrisy of the situation, noting that both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) did not want Former President Barack Obama to nominate a Supreme Court Justice following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy shall not be filled until we have a new president,” McConnell once said.

“Now, look, I get that highlighting their hypocrisy is mostly pointless,” Meyers said. “Hypocrisy only matters if you have shame. They don’t. Mitch McConnell certainly isn’t capable of feeling shame. He looks like a haunted, wooden doll you’d find in an estate sale and has the same level of emotional complexity.”

Meyers also played a montage of clips exposing GOP senators Graham, McConnell, Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley, Mike Lee, Marco Rubio, Thom Tillis, and Cory Gardner believing Obama should not appoint Scalia’s replacement, almost a year before before the end of his term. The senators now believe Trump should replace Ginsburg 41 days before the end of his term.

“I get that the hypocrisy is baked in,” Meyers said. “Pointing it out won’t change their minds. It’s like telling a middle school bully, ‘Giving me a wedgie won’t make your parents get back together.’ He knows that — he just wants to give you that wedgie.”

“Their bad-faith justifications were obvious bullshit back then,” he added. “And their bad-faith reversals are obvious bullshit now. But it’s still worth taking stock of just how insulting and transparent their lies were and remembering that for the future. Because it’s not just hypocrisy, it’s nihilism. They’re moral black holes who only care about the raw exercise of political power.”

The host then ripped the Republican party for blatantly failing to care about democracy, urging Democrats to “use every tool at their disposal to stop it.”

Noah also bashed the GOP for their hypocrisy, joking that it’s amazing how McConnell’s rules keep changing before roasting him for simply doing whatever it takes to get his way. “Doing whatever it takes to get his way is the one consistent principle that Mitch McConnell lives by,” he added. “You know, it’s that and eating baby birds right out of the nest.”

“When you have the Senate, you can do whatever you want,” Noah pointed out. “Trump is right — it’s basically the ‘When you’re a star, they let you do it,’ but of judicial appointments.’”

The host then expressed how shocked he is that Trump is allowed to name three justices when “the guy can’t even name three branches of government.”

Colbert mocked McConnell for announcing that Trump will replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg just hours after she passed, noting that he could not even wait until morning.

“Trump really wants this Supreme Court fight, but there’s a danger in Trump basing his re-election on this, because 62 percent of Americans want the seat to remain vacant compared to only 23 percent who want him to fill it,” Colbert pointed out, before imitating the president. “‘People love the way I shanked Covid. Quick, find something to take their mind off it. I’ve narrowed it down to hastily replacing the most beloved Supreme Court justice or drop-kicking Baby Yoda.’”

Watch above, via YouTube.

