Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially taken the leap and joined the race for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

For weeks, reports have indicated that Bloomberg was preparing a late bid to join the 2020 fray. Speculations about Bloomberg’s ambitions grew larger after his campaign issued an apologetic statement about his controversial past comments on women, plus he has apologized for his years of defending “stop and frisk” police practices.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has already made a late entrance to the 2020 contest, and while Bloomberg has yet to make the announcement himself, CBS’ Ed O’Keefe reports that Bloomberg’s campaign is in motion now that he has launched a multi-million dollar ad campaign to generate support. Bloomberg’s first ad lionizes his time as mayor, his business record, and his capacity to deliver on policy and take on President Donald Trump.

NEW: Former NYC Mayor @MikeBloomberg is running for president, launching a multimillion dollar ad campaign Sunday to launch his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. We'll have more on what Bloomberg's entry means for the 2020 field with @edokeefe on @facethenation pic.twitter.com/R7V4R42Azg — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 24, 2019

Watch above.

