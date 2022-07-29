‘It’s Presidential to Look Like You’re Playing Golf’: Newsmax Host Gushes Over Trump Looking ‘Powerful’ on the Course

Newsmax host John Bachman marveled at former President Donald Trump’s ability to swing a golf club on Friday.

On Friday, Bachman reacted to footage of Trump playing in the LIV Golf pro-am at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The golf league is controversial, as it is backed by the repressive government of Saudi Arabia.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t prevented some big names from defecting to the circuit, such as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, with whom Trump was grouped on Thursday.

“You look at Joe Biden struggling so hard,” Bachman said. “You see Donald Trump on the first tee yesterday tee off and just hit a stripe right down the middle. I’m always fascinated by the aspects of soft power in politics, and you know, Americans have to see this – Joe Biden struggling every day. He’s hanging out with a bunch of losers and Donald Trump is out playing golf looking more presidential than the current president.”

Indeed, Biden isn’t much of a golfer, as he appears to prefer bike-riding to the sport. Besides golf, for which Trump uses a cart, the former president famously eschews exercise. As one New Yorker profile of Trump explained, “Other than golf, he considers exercise misguided, arguing that a person, like a battery, is born with a finite amount of energy.”

According to the New York Times, Trump displayed unorthodox and even deceitful behavior at Thursday’s pro-am. On multiple occasions, he ignored other players in the grouping by advancing toward his ball after hitting, even though other players had yet to shoot.

“At other times, a Trump mis-hit would simply be ignored,” the Times explained. “As if understanding the drill, his caddie would retrieve the golf ball from the sand or deep rough and walk forward.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

