CNN’s John Berman nailed Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) with a montage of his convenient, selective interest in when to call people out for making political power plays.

On Thursday’s New Day, Berman invoked Graham’s objections to granting Washington D.C. statehood. The CNN host found it noteworthy that Graham opposes the H.R. 1 For the People Act of 2021, but has condemned D.C. statehood as a “power grab” because it would add two seats to the U.S. Senate that would more than likely be filled by Democrats.

“So the kind of grabbing that would allow D.C. residents to elect senators is bad, but not as bad by his grab standards as the House bill Democrats say would expand voting access,” Berman remarked. “For Lindsey Graham it’s raining power grabs. Hallelujah!”

From there, Berman listed off several past instances where Graham railed against “power grabs” that advanced Democrat interests. He then called out Graham for the fact that the senator went along with blocking Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination in 2016, but pushed Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination forward in 2020.

More than anything when it comes to grabs, he’s got one giant Orange spot. Graham’s obsession with grabs took a four-year hiatus for Donald Trump, a literal grabber. Yes, he opposed a few of Trump’s actions on policy grounds, but not on power plays. On some, like the wall, he said, ‘It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of an emergency wall/barrier.’ It’s time to grab power! Then there’s the matter of the election lie, the explicit effort by the president to throw out the election. That seems big. But remember, in graham’s world, not the biggest. That would be the Democratic effort at voting reform.

Berman went on to call out Graham over the controversy surrounding his conversations with Brad Raffensperger, plus Graham’s ongoing Trump sycophancy “insurrection be damned.”

Watch above, via CNN.

