‘It’s Silly’: Bill Barr Shoots Down Trump’s ‘Election Inference’ Defense of His Various Indictments

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr joined Fox News’s John Roberts on Thursday to discuss a range of topics, including Donald Trump’s DC trial date set for just before Super Tuesday.

“Trump supporters say this is all political. This is meant to disrupt the primary,” Roberts explained before showing a clip of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie dismissing that claim.

“So, what do you say about the date of the trial?” Roberts asked Barr.

“Well, I think the governor is right,” Barr replied agreeing with Christie.

“I mean, the basic principle in the criminal justice system is if a prominent person commits a crime and is seeking office, that doesn’t give them immunity,” Barr continued, adding:

If there’s if there’s enough time to have it resolved before the election, it should be resolved. The idea that, ‘Oh, okay. Well, I’m sorry, we’ll let you get to run in the election and then after will address it.’ That’s not a principle of the criminal system. I mean, just think some mayor charged, you know, charged with massive embezzlement and he says, ‘Well, you know, it’s a year and a half to the election. Let’s put that on hold. While I run for reelection.’ It’s silly. It’s silly. Now, you can argue about whether he should have been charged and so forth. But the idea that this is interfering with the election is simply wrong.

Roberts then noted, “Your former boss was, in truth, social quite prodigiously the other day, saying some rather unkind things about you, for example, that your slow thinking accused you of a lack of courage. How do you respond?”

“Well, he said that’s not what he was saying, you know, before I told him that there was that we hadn’t seen the evidence of fraud that he was telling the American people about before that he sang a much different tune,” Barr replied.

Trump responded to the segment on his Truth Social platform blasting both Roberts and Barr.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

