Meghan McCain went on a four minute rant on Tuesday’s episode of The View, lamenting the state of the Republican Party and railing against those who are still against impeaching former President Donald Trump.

Responding to Whoopi Goldberg’s question asking if it’s time for the longtime Republican to abandon her party, McCain stressed that she would “die fighting for” the GOP.

“I was born into this. Raised into it. It’s my whole entire life,” McCain exclaimed. “Truly at the bottom of my soul, I think as all of you know, I believe in the principles that I was raised on.”

McCain admitted that the QAnon aspect of her party has gone too far, calling it “deeply embarrassing,” and even lambasting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for “going on the horse of full MAGA” amid the impeachment trial.

“It’s very difficult for me to come on this show right now because I’ve always prided myself of having my finger on the tenor what’s going on in conservative circles,” she added. “Even when I didn’t agree with Trump, you know, I’m not a squish, I’m not someone who went full brainwash Lincoln Project. That everything that’s conservative is a bastion of evil and I must reject it and atone myself.”

The host then clarified that regardless of her loyalty to the party, some things are simply unjustifiable.

“I’m not that kind of Republican or conservative, but right now, I can’t defend this,” she said. “I believe Donald Trump should be impeached. I believe we have to take a stand and have a fine line about what’s acceptable for a president or not. He incited riot. People got violent. People died. Full stop.”

McCain later lamented that some members of the GOP are not invested in preserving the party, also noting that most of them are white and older.

“I think we have to start looking about what’s going to happen going forward in the future,” she added. “As much as Trump expanded the coalition, he didn’t do it enough to bring in full winds. We lost the Senate, we lost the Congress, we lost the presidency.”

“I also think that the people who think that whole coalition of Trump supporters are irredeemable and garbage and have no place in the party, I think they’re wrong as well,” she added. “I hope for healing and I hope for unity — whether it’s going to happen, I don’t know.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]