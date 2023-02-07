‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner presented a grim view of America under Joe Biden’s presidency ahead of the State of the Union speech.

The Fox News panel addressed expectations for Biden’s speech before Congress. Kayleigh McEnany, who served in the Trump administration, declared the United States “compromised” and bashed Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon, before rattling off a series of national security and foreign policy criticisms for his first term in office.

“I doubt that he will start there,” Faulkner replied. “I also don’t think he will start with — to me equally obvious as Americans are processing their daily lives.”

The Fox News anchor proceeded to let her audience know that their lives are worse under Biden than they were under Trump.

“You don’t have to do the is your life better than it was two years ago?” Faulkner said. “Is your life better at all? Is there any facet of your life that’s rocking better off now than it was just a short period of time [ago]? Because it’s worsening by far day to day to day.”

After suggesting that nothing has gotten better for the U.S. under Biden’s watch, Faulkner said Biden needs to “be real” with Americans while addressing issues like the border crisis and high prices.

“I think he’s got to go there. I think he’s got to acknowledge the fact much of that money — if not all of it — was for climate change, and what his real goals are with the American people. If they are to bring down the prices, other than gas for a little while by tapping our oil reserves like they are a keg. And now they’re low, historically low…I think he’s got to be real with the American people.”

Faulkner concluded by predicting Biden won’t use his speech to empathize with the financial hardships faced by Americans.

Somehow, the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing financial chaos, the division and the shocking social unrest that America saw during the Trump years was never mentioned. Still, to the panel’s point, the polls show that most Democrats don’t want Biden to run for a second term.

Watch above via Fox News.

