Ivanka Trump Tells ABC News She Has ‘Zero Concern’ About Robert Mueller Investigation

EXCLUSIVE: Ivanka Trump has “zero concern” about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. https://t.co/4raDLDD6Xh pic.twitter.com/R18v6BW7gW — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2019

Ivanka Trump has zero concerns about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign conspiring and colluding with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 General Election, and also said she knew “literally almost nothing” about a Trump Tower Moscow deal that was being discussed between the Trump Org and Russia during the same time.

This came in a rather stunning interview with The View’s Abby Huntsman, for ABC News, that provided new insight into the mind and perspective of President Donald Trump’s daughter and Senior White House advisor.

Regarding the Trump Tower Moscow deal, Ms, Trump told Phelps “there was never a binding contract” adding, “I never talked to the — with a third party outside of the organization about it. It was one of — I mean we could have had 40 or 50 deals like that, that were floating around, that somebody was looking at. Nobody visited it to see if it was worth our time. So this was not exactly like an advanced project.”

Huntsman also asked about a recent DC-area art exhibit in which a so-called “Ivanka lookalike” is vacuuming an area of carpet while exhibit goers are encouraged to throw trash at the young model. Ms. Trump took the ghastly exhibit in stride, and instead lamented the fact that the woman hired to portray her was only 16 years old.

Read the entire report at ABC News.com.

Watch above via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com