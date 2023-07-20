‘I’ve Never Seen You So Upset!’ Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters Throw Down Over RFK Jr. Testimony

Fox News Hosts Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters got into a heated back-and-forth over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s testimony before Congress, causing Watters to exclaim, “I’ve never seen you so upset!”

“She’s so upset about RFK Jr. So what if he believes certain things about vaccines? So what?” Watters declared.

“Because they’re dangerous!” Tarlov replied. That prompted Watters to downplay Kennedy’s anti-vaxx activism:

WATTERS: If he believes certain vaccines are dangerous, so what, Jessica? So what? Why are you so passionate about what he believes about vaccines? Why is that such a threat to you, personally?

TARLOV: Are your kids vaccinated?

WATTERS: Yeah, so what?

TARLOV: Why did you do it? Why did you make that smart decision?

WATTERS: Because my doctor said to get him vaxxed. So what if he believes that about vaccines? I’ve never seen you so upset over anything on this show, because of what he said about vaccines one time.

TARLOV: It’s not one time!

WATTERS: It’s actually kind of weird that you’re so upset about what one Democrat thinks about vaccines. You can do whatever you want with your body, you can do whatever you want with your kid’s body, your doctor can decide with you what to do with your body. What does it have to do with RFK Jr.?

TARLOV: Thanks for advocating for Roe.

WATTERS: And to have a Democrat question a pharmaceutical conglomerate and that’s off-limits in the Democratic Party? You guys have been railing against Big Business for decades. He comes out and questions Big Business and you say, you can’t say that? These guys sold us a bill of goods on the vaccine. I got vaccinated. OK, they said you couldn’t get it if you were vaxxed or couldn’t transmit — they were wrong about that. So, why do you believe everything these companies tell you?