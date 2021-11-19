Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance told Tucker Carlson Friday night that Silicon Valley companies are “the enemies of western civilization.”

Vance joined Carlson to talk about how GoFundMe had removed a fundraiser for Rittenhouse months ago. The company addressed criticism over that move on Friday, saying, “Once charges for a violent crime were brought against Kyle Rittenhouse in 2020, GoFundMe removed fundraisers that were started for the defendant’s legal defense. We did this as part of our regular monitoring efforts.”

If someone is acquitted of those charges, as Rittenhouse was today, a fundraiser started subsequently for their legal defense and other expenses would not violate this policy. A fundraiser to pay lawyers, cover legal expenses or to help with ongoing living expenses for a person acquitted of those charges could remain active as long as we determine it is not in violation of any of our other terms and, for example, the purpose is clearly stated and the correct beneficiary is added to the fundraiser.

Carlson asked Vance, “GoFundMe took down his legal defense site? How is this even allowed?”

“It’s crazy,” Vance remarked. “And also it’s not just GoFundMe, a lot of the Silicon Valley companies actually matched employer donations to the rioters who were burning Kenosha down, but wouldn’t allow Kyle Rittenhouse to actually crowdfund his legal defense, basically denying him the constitutional right to defend himself.”

He favorably invoked Donald Trump’s cries that “the fake news was the enemy of the people” to tell Carlson, “I think about these Silicon Valley technology companies as the enemies of western civilization.”

They are willing to burn down our entire constitutional republic so long as their share price goes up a nickel. And if we take anything away from this moment, it should be that we have a choice in this country between our constitutional liberties, between the rights that our forefathers fought for, or the bottom line of the Silicon Valley tech monopolists. It’s time to break them up, it’s time to destroy them, it’s time to tax them, it’s time to do whatever is necessary so that we can continue to have a good life in this country that all of us love.

Carlson closed the interview by telling Vance he’s rooting for his Senate candidacy.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

