‘It Really Came Down to Morality’: Ex-NFL Player and Former Democrat Explains Why He Became a Trump Supporter

Former NFL defensive back and Democrat-turned-Republican Jack Brewer explained why he switched parties on Tuesday’s The Story with Martha MacCallum. He said morality and Donald Trump played key roles in his decision.

At a roundtable at the White House in February 2020, Brewer told then-President Trump, “You’re the first Black president.”

MacCallum cited a recent Gallup survey indicating that more Americans are identifying as Republicans.

“So, Jack, you fit into this pattern of political leanings,” she said. “You voted for President Obama and then you supported President Trump. So what were the factors made you go from being a Democrat to being a Republican?”

Brewer replied, “Six years ago, seven years ago, I started to see something different in our nation. And it really came down to morality for me. When policy affects the moral fabric of a nation. You really have to stand up.”

He said the Democratic Party is no longer about helping poor people and took it to task for its handling of the criminal justice system and education. Brewer cited the dropout rates among Black high school students and the “billions being put into the education system that started to indoctrinate our must underserved. Those types of things can’t happen to the greatest nation in the world. And so I had to switch parties.”

Brewer said he was “standing up for the word of god” by becoming a Republican.

“The Democratic policies just didn’t align for what I believed in spiritually. So that’s the reason I switched.”

MacCallum asked Brewer why he thinks more Black and Hispanic voters have gravitated toward Republican candidates in recent elections.

“I think Donald Trump started it,” he responded. “I know for me, when he came out and started making more people aware of what was actually going on in government, breaking down the massive amount of spending, making folks understand some of the disproportionate ways that our government operates. I think that started to educate a lot of folks. I mean, I was ostracized, I was called names. I mean, my family was targeted just because I supported Donald Trump.”

Brewer then accused Democrats of being “at the root of fatherlessness” in the Black community.

“They promote it,” he said. “And I think people in this nation see that. They want our children all to love this country and love America.”

Brewer concluded his appearance by stating, “Fatherlessness is the civil rights issue of our time.”

Watch above via Fox News.

