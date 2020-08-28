Jacob Blake Sr., in a powerful interview on CNN’s New Day, said that he has not heard from President Donald Trump following the shooting of his son by police, an attack that left Jacob Blake paralyzed and sparked protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Has President Trump tried to reach out to your family?” CNN host Alisyn Camerota asked Blake Sr.

“That’s a negative,” he replied. When asked if he wanted his son’s name mentioned in Trump’s speech at the Republican Convention Thursday night, Blake Sr. said “If I have to tell you or want you to do something, and you don’t want to do it, there’s no need for me to mention it. Because then it’s not coming from your heart.”

He then revealed that the Democratic presidential ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, called him and his wife to speak extensively about their son.

“I talked to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for an hour on the phone,” subsequently referring to the running mates as “president” and “vice president.”

“They were so comforting that you almost forgot how the situation was really playing out,” he continued. “They relieved some — they made Jacob’s mother stop being nervous for like 40, 50 minutes. And she’s so nervous and so worried and I don’t think people understand the worry of a mother. That’s her baby.”

Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday, apparently as his three children looked on. A graphic video turned the shooting into national news, prompting renewed protests against racial injustice and violent unrest in Kenosha.

“It was like I was talking to family members,” Blake Sr. said. “President Biden kept telling me his own issues with his family. That he identifies with what I’m going through. I didn’t have to keep telling him. He knew. It felt like he knew. Vice President Harris, it felt like they knew what was going on. And they didn’t act like they were in a hurry to go anywhere. They spent time with us.”

“And the tears that came from his mother in this talk with the Bidens, that was important.”

When asked if he was intentionally referring to Biden and Harris as president and vice president, Blake Sr. replied affirmatively.

Watch above, via CNN.

