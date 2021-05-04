Jake Tapper Absolutely Incinerates Republicans Peddling Big Lie, Threatens to Bar Them From His Shows: ‘Why Should I Put Any of Them on TV?’

Jake Tapper is questioning the wisdom of inviting Republicans on his show who are pushing what has been dubbed the Big Lie by many in media — that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day Tuesday, the anchor of the network’s afternoon program, The Lead, shredded Republican leadership for peddling the ex-president’s fictitious narrative. Citing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) by name, Tapper argued that GOP leadership promoting the Big Lie shows their willingness to spread other falsehoods.

“[W]hen it comes to lies like this — and the House Republican caucus, and the leaders like Mccarthy and Stev4e Scalise — they’re like Doritos,” Taper said. “You can’t just do one. You keep lying, and lying, and lying. We saw last week, McCarthy spreading the lie about Joe Biden wanting to steal your hamburgers for climate change. We’ve seen the appeasement of lies when it comes to Covid and the fact that about half of Republican voters say that they’re not willing to get vaccinated because of all the lies and fear that has been injected into the Republican bloodstream about health issues.

“We see the appeasement of the conspiracy theorists that support the deranged theory of QAnon — that there are satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles who run Hollywood and the Democratic party. It just keeps going. That’s the point.”

Tapper believes that the Republicans pushing the lie about the election have shown there is no line they won’t cross, and no falsehood they won’t spread.

“The lie about the election on its own is anti-democracy, and it is sowing seeds of ignorance in the populous, and obviously has the potential to incite violence,” Tapper said. “But beyond that is, if you’re willing to lie about that, what are you not willing to lie about? And that’s where we are when it comes to the House Republican leadership, McCarthy and Scalise, and where we are with too many leaders of the Republican party. They’re not willing to tell their voters the truth. What does that say about them?”

New Day anchor John Berman pointed out that Tapper is not raising objections to classic GOP policy positions such as small government and lower taxes. Tapper went on to advocate for a GOP rooted in reality.

“I happen to believe that this country needs a strong, thriving, healthy, fact-based Republican party,” Tapper said.

The CNN anchor further argued that policy discussions are necessary, but he might not be willing to host them — given his belief that Republicans who have promoted election lies have shattered their credibility.

“We need those debates happening,” Tapper said. “But we can’t have those debates if one side of the argument is not willing to stick to standards and facts — for a whole host of reasons. One of them is, how am I supposed to believe anything they say? If they’re willing to lie about Joe Biden wanting to steal your hamburgers, and QAnon and the Big Lie about the election, what are they not willing to lie about? Why should I put any of them on TV?”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]