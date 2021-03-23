Jake Tapper Baffled by GOP Senator’s Gun Control-Drunk Driving Analogy: ‘I Don’t Even Know What to Say to That, It’s So Stupid’

CNN’s Jake Tapper called out one Republican senator’s comments on gun control as “stupid.”

There have been renewed calls for Congress to act on gun control measures following the shootings in Atlanta and Boulder this past week.

During an earlier hearing, Senator John Kennedy (R- LA) said, “We have a lot of drunk drivers in America that are killing a lot of people. We ought to try to combat that too. But I think what many folks on my side of the aisle are saying is that the answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers. The answer is to concentrate on the problem.”

Tapper said with a chuckle, “I don’t even know what to say to that, it’s so stupid.”

“Obviously it’s not a good analogy,” CNN’s Abby Phillip said.

“When you hear that argument that Senator Kennedy is making, what it is is a slippery slope argument. The base is telling them any sort of increase in gun control measures is going to be a step toward eradicating, you know, gun ownership in this country altogether, and when that is the position of one side of this argument, I think it’s very hard to come to the middle here,” she added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

