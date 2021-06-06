CNN’s Jake Tapper went off on former Vice President Mike Pence Sunday for softening his disagreements with Donald Trump about the violent mob that stormed the Capitol (including people who were chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”).

Pence spoke out this past week about the violence that day and applauded the law enforcement response. But as for the former president, who attacked him personally for his role in certifying the election on January 6th (even going after Pence on Twitter when the mob was at the Capitol), Pence said, “I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

Tapper reviewed the events of that day to show just how big of an understatement that is.

There was a very real fear that day for Mike Pence’s life and the lives of his family members. And yet not only did President Trump not reach out to his loyal vice president that day to make sure that he was okay, Trump praised the mob. An event where a mob tried to lynch you is not something any rational person would agree to disagree with anyone on.

He argued Pence is downplaying that disagreement to thrive in Trump’s “deranged” universe.

Tapper brought up the “reinstatement” insanity and stunning new reporting about Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows before raising the question of what happens in 2024 if Republicans re-take the House.

“Do you think that [Kevin] McCarthy, [Steve] Scalise, and [Elise] Stefanik will stand up for democracy and the U.S. Constitution,” he asked, “or will they do what Mike Pence did this week — bend to the will of a delusional man living in a fantasy world. Because you know what? You can’t ‘agree to disagree’ about the threat to the life of Mike Pence. You can’t ‘agree to disagree’ on the threat to the life of American democracy.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

