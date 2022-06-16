Jake Tapper Blurts Out ‘P*ssy’ While Discussing What Word Trump Called Pence in Tense Jan. 6 Phone Call

Jake Tapper blurted out a five-letter word on CNN Thursday while he reported on a tense phone call between Donald Trump and Mike Pence on Jan. 6.

Following the third hearing from the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, a CNN panel discussed a call between the former president and VP. The call took place in the morning before the building was stormed.

As has been reported, Trump pressured Pence to refuse to certify the 2020 election results leading up to the riot.

But new details emerged during Thursday’s hearing about a phone call between the pair.

A number of witnesses said Trump phoned Pence in a final attempt to stop the certification of the results.

CNN aired committee testimony about the call from former White House attorney Eric Herschmann, Ivanka Trump, former Trump aide Nicholas Luna and retired Gen. Keith Kellogg.

Each person who testified recalled the conversation took place. All agreed the call started out as cordial. They also all agreed the conversation quickly became heated.

Ivanka Trump noted she heard her father use a tone she had not previously heard him use with Pence.

Luna told lawmakers Trump eventually got around to calling Pence a “wimp” on the call.

“I remember hearing the word wimp. Either he called him a wimp,” Luna said. “I don’t remember if he said, ‘You are a wimp, you will be a wimp.’ ‘Wimp’ is the word I remember.”

Julie Radford, Ivanka’s former chief of staff, remembered the call differently. She said Trump used a word that was not “wimp” as he lashed out at Pence on the phone.

“Do you remember what she said her father called him?” Radford was asked, to which she responded, “The P-word.”

Tapper reacted to the testimony bluntly.

“So, that in fact, the word was not ‘wimp,'” he said. “It was ‘pussy’ that Donald Trump was calling Vice President Pence.”

